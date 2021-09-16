What Role Do Red Socks Play In Germany’s Election?

In 1994, a strange fad overtook Germany: red socks began to appear in windows and on posters. The sartorial trick is now again making headlines in Europe’s largest economy, twenty-seven years later.

The strange situation has less to do with fashionistas and more to do with politicians. The red socks were a campaign tool used by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party back then, as well as presently, as a warning to voters leaning left in approaching elections.

In recent days, German media has slammed the phrases “return of the red socks” and “red socks campaign 2.0,” harking back to a campaign approach inspired by the derisory nickname used in former East Germany for particularly unpleasant communist party members.

In 1994, the CDU used it to warn against allowing the far-left PDS to enter parliament.

It’s now being used to instill fear of voting for a left-wing government.

According to polls, Merkel’s conservative center-right CDU-CSU coalition is set to lose for the first time in 16 years to the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the SPD’s leading candidate, is now in a strong position to win the election.

If the SPD wins, it will be the first SPD-led government since Gerhard Schroeder’s party narrowly lost to Merkel’s conservatives in 2005.

It would also open the door to a variety of coalition formations for the next four years, including one that may include left-wing radicals, according to Merkel’s party.

With its anti-NATO stance and vehement hostility to military deployments abroad, the far-left Linke, heirs of ex-East Germany’s communist party, was formerly derided as a fringe party.

But scarcely a day goes by without a CDU-CSU heavyweight imploring voters not to let the Linke in through the backdoor if Scholz is elected.

At a major debate on Sunday, Armin Laschet, the conservatives’ choice to succeed Merkel, accused Scholz of being “dishonest” with voters on the subject, alleging that the SPD candidate was plotting a coalition with the Linke.

As part of a three-way coalition with the environmentalist Greens, the radical-left party is also aiming a position in the next government.

Dietmar Bartsch, the leader of Linke, claimed that his party, rather than the liberal FDP, was the SPD’s natural coalition partner.

The only question, according to Bartsch, is whether the SPD “truly wants to implement its campaign program.”

The SPD and Greens have more in common on internal issues, including as climate change, immigration, and social programs. Brief News from Washington Newsday.