What Makes Fentanyl So Dangerous? Logan Williams, a star of the TV show “The Flash,” died as a result of an opioid overdose.

The death of 16-year-old ‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams was caused by an unintentional drug overdose, according to the coroner’s office in British Columbia.

The actor, who played Barry Allen in the show’s first two seasons via flashback scenes, died on April 2, 2020, a week before his 17th birthday on April 9.

According to a coroner report seen by The New York Post on Wednesday, Williams, a British Columbia native, died of “unintentional illicit substance toxicity (fentanyl).”

The coroner’s report stated, “Toxicological examination detected fentanyl in a range where lethal results have been observed.” “Fentanyl has been shown to be potentially hazardous in even small amounts.”

The actor’s death was ruled “accidental” by the coroner.

Williams will join a long list of celebrities who have died after overdosing on the drug by mistake, including Prince in 2016 and Tom Petty the following year.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid analgesic manufactured in a lab and similar to morphine, is a powerful opioid analgesic. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it can be 50 to 100 times more strong than morphine (NIDA). Patients experiencing chronic pain, particularly those who have become resistant to conventional opioids, are commonly prescribed the medication.

The potency of fentanyl is one of the reasons it is so lethal. The New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory reported in 2016 that although 30 milligrams of heroin would kill a man, only 3 milligrams of fentanyl would do the same.

Tim Pifer, the head of the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory, told medical news website STAT at the time, “You don’t know what you’re taking.” “You’re self-injecting with a loaded gun.”

According to NIDA, synthetic opioids like fentanyl are now the most common substances involved in overdose deaths in the United States. Fentanyl was involved in 59 percent of opioid overdoses in 2017, up from 10% in 2010.

Fentanyl, like other opioids such as heroin and morphine, operates by attaching to opioid receptors in the brain, which govern pain and emotions. Extreme happiness, lethargy, confusion, breathing issues, and even unconsciousness are some of the side effects, according to the NIDA.

Fentanyl is addicting due to its potency, and it can develop dependency and withdrawal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. This is a condensed version of the information.