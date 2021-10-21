What Is Truth Social, and How Does It Work? Explaining Donald Trump’s New Social Media Platform

Former President Donald Trump has announced the launch of a new social media site that would compete with Twitter and Facebook.

Although the Truth Social app has not yet been released, it does have a registration page. It will be a platform that “encourages an open, free, and honest global debate without discriminating against political ideology,” according to its website. This is a dig at social media platforms like Twitter, which Trump has accused of “suffocating free speech” and “unfair” bias in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Following the Capitol riots on January 6, he was banned from a number of social media platforms.

Trump said in a statement about his new venture: “TRUTH Social was founded to challenge Big Tech’s oppression […] We live in a world where the Taliban has a sizable Twitter following, but your beloved American president remains unheard. This is completely inappropriate.” What is Truth Social, and when is Trump planning to launch it? The Trump Media and Technology Group has revealed its first project, Truth Social. This new company also intends to develop a subscription-based video-on-demand service with “non-woke” material.

Trump claims the site will be a viable alternative to the social media platforms that banned him earlier this year. In his remarks, he said: “Why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech, everyone asks? We’ll be there soon!” The app’s functionality and how it will compare to its competitors are unknown. In November, a beta version of Truth Social will be released for invited guests exclusively. The countrywide launch is scheduled during the first quarter of 2022.

In the interim, anybody interested in joining the platform’s waiting list can do so on Trump Social’s website.

Why Has Donald Trump Been Banned From Facebook and Twitter?

Last November, shortly after vote day, Trump used his social media platforms to make false claims that the presidential election was compromised by fraud.

He stated frequently online and in an address to a gathering in Washington, D.C. on January 6 that the election had been “taken” from him. Later that day and five, hundreds of his followers stormed the Capitol. This is a condensed version of the information.