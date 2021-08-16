What Is the TikTok Bentellect Trend? Explaining the Benny Boy Videos

If you use TikTok frequently, you’ve probably heard about the Bentellect movement and the unsettling messages about a certain “Benny Boy.”

The trend appeared out of nowhere earlier this month and has since gone widespread on YouTube, with some films receiving over three million views.

TikTok’s trends are often transitory, but the Bentellect craze appears to be gaining enough traction to outlast some of its competitors.

So, here’s the deal and how it all started…

Who exactly is “Benny Boy”?

Bentellect, the so-called “Benny Boy” who appears in the TikTok videos, is a content creator. Bentellect is a massive star on the network, with over eight million followers and films that receive millions of views on a monthly basis.

Benny Boy discusses a wide range of issues on his TikTok platform, from popular tweets to distorted images.

Bentellect has started referring to himself as TikTok’s “facts man” due to the platform’s large audience and notoriety of Benny Boy.

So, what's the Bentellect TikTok craze all about?

The “Bentellect Scary Stitches” or “We’re Coming For You Benny Boy” viral fad began in August and consists of videos of TikTok fans watching Bentellect’s clips.

After that, users add a random eerie or disturbing image to the end of the video, along with a voiceover telling Benny Boy to be cautious (or a message along those lines).

One of the voiceovers says, “The one factor that doesn’t exist longer is you Benny boy when we drain your soul out of your body.”

The platform’s text-to-speech feature is used to make the brief audio clip. The TikTok fad also makes use of the app’s Stitches feature, which allows users to clip and repurpose scenes from other videos in their own while still giving credit to the original creators, and is primarily gathered under the hashtags “#bennyboy” and “#bentellect.”

What is the magnitude of the trend?

The Bentellect Scary Stitches craze has gone widespread on TikTok since it began.

@themasterbucks uploaded a Stitch on August 10 using an image by artist Trevor Henderson.