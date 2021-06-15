What Is the Strawberry Moon, and What Does It Mean? The Full Moon in June 2021 has a special meaning.

On Thursday, June 24, skywatchers will be able to observe June’s full moon, often known as the strawberry moon.

According to NASA, the Algonquin tribes of North America are supposed to have coined the term “strawberry moon.”

“The Maine Farmer’s Almanac initially published ‘Indian’ names for the full moons in the 1930s,” noted Gordon Johnston of the space agency, who produces monthly articles on lunar activity and other skywatching opportunities.

“The Algonquin tribes called this the strawberry moon because it was the full moon in June and the last full moon of spring, according to this Almanac. The name originates from the fact that strawberry harvesting season in the northeastern United States is relatively short.”

According to some studies, the term may refer to the moon’s color during this time of year since the full moon closest to the summer solstice “shines through more atmosphere than at other times of the year, making it more likely to have a reddish color,” at least for northern regions of Europe.

Light that passes through more of the Earth’s atmosphere appears red, which is why sunrises and sunsets have such a distinct hue.

Meanwhile, the full moon in June is known by a variety of other names. The mead moon or honey moon is an old European name for it, referring to an alcoholic fermentation process.

The full moon in June is also known as the berries ripen moon, the hot moon, and the egg laying moon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

According to NASA statistics, the full moon will technically occur around 7:40 p.m. UTC (3:40 p.m. EDT) next week, although full moons can appear full for up to three days to the naked eye, according to the National Radio Astronomy Observatory.

Gianluca Masi, the founder of Europe’s Virtual Telescope Project, has said that he will broadcast a livestream of the strawberry moon rising above Rome, claiming that it will be the last supermoon of 2021.

When a moon qualifies as a supermoon, there are no official rules, and different publications have varying definitions. In general, the word refers to a period of time when the moon is both full and close to the Earth. This is a condensed version of the information.