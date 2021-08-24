What Is the Probability of Interstellar Comet Borisov? According to a new study, it’s possible that it’s not that much.

Comet from the farthest reaches of the universe Borisov was the first interstellar comet to be discovered by humans, but how special is it really? According to the authors of a new study, the answer is probably not.

On Aug. 30, 2019, Gennady Borisov, a Crimean amateur astronomer, found comet 2I/Borisov. It was established after a week of observations that it is really a comet from beyond our solar system.

According to NASA, the object Oumuamua is the only other known visitor from another solar system, though it’s still uncertain if it’s a comet, an asteroid, or a “hybrid” of the two.

Just days before the second anniversary of comet Borisov’s discovery, a pair of astronomers published evidence that interstellar objects like comet Borisov may be more common than previously thought.

In a report published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, authors Amir Siraj and Avi Loeb of the Center for Astrophysics Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) presented their calculations. CfA indicated in a news release that these computations were based on Borisov’s results. They discovered that there may be more interstellar objects in the Oort Cloud, our solar system’s most remote region, than there are objects native to our own solar system, as a result of their research.

The researchers noted, “Here, we show that the discovery of Borisov suggests that interstellar objects outnumber Solar system objects in the Oort cloud, whereas the opposite is true near the Sun due to the stronger gravitational focusing of bound objects.”

The Oort cloud is a “predicted collection of frozen objects farther distant than everything else in the solar system,” according to NASA. It is located between 2,000 and 10,000 astronomical units (au) from the sun. The Oort Cloud is thought to be a “cometary reservoir” containing more than a trillion frozen particles, and it is thought to be where long-period comets “probably” originate.

According to the news release, “we had no idea how many interstellar objects there were in our solar system before the discovery of the first interstellar comet,” but “theory on the development of planetary systems says that there should be fewer visitors than permanent residents.” “Now we’re finding out that there could be a lot more people.”

It's possible, according to Siraj, that we're not seeing more of these devices because people "don't have the technology" yet. In addition, the Oort cloud is a long way away.