What Is the Name of the Next Full Moon in September 2021?

The Harvest Moon, which occurs on September 20 at 7:54 p.m. EDT, is this month’s full moon. A Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the fall equinox, when the Sun is directly above the equator and Earth’s day and night are of equal duration.

The autumnal equinox, also known as the September equinox, is on September 22 this year, which means the Harvest moon falls two days before it. Harvest Moons can occur as early as two weeks before this date, which is considered the start of the Northern Hemisphere’s Fall or Autumn season, or as late as two weeks after it.

The Southern Hemisphere’s Harvest Moon occurs in March or early April, most recently on March 29, 2021, and will occur again on March 18, 2022.

The Harvest Moon is either the last full moon of the Summer season or the first full moon of the Autumn season, depending on when it falls within that four-week span. The Harvest Moon this year is the fourth of the Summer season, which is remarkable because most seasons only have three full moons.

What is the meaning of a Harvest Moon?

Although the Harvest Moon is merely a term for this specific full moon, it does contain several aspects that make it a noteworthy occurrence. A full moon usually rises at sunset, and the moon rises roughly 50 minutes later each night after that.

When a full moon happens close to the equinox in mid-temperature altitudes, moon rises happen just 20 to 25 minutes later than sunset for a few days before and after. This time difference is significantly smaller further north.

That means that for several days during the Harvest Moon, moonlight shines from dusk to dawn, and there is no long period of darkness between sunset and moonrise.

Farmers relied on moonlight to harvest crops before the invention of electricity. The moon was consequently of tremendous importance in the fall as this was generally the time of significant crop harvests.

The full moon is said to be larger, brighter, and oranger during the Harvest Moon, but this is not true. This is a condensed version of the information.