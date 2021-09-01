What Is The Most Expensive Price Tag On The Planet? Nature’s Contribution to Business Value

Economic growth has historically relied on depleting finite natural resources and reorganizing natural landscapes, from agriculture to housing to transportation.

As the IUCN World Conservation Congress gets underway in France on Friday, one pressing subject will be how to lessen humanity’s environmental harm.

The idea of assigning an economic value to nature is gaining traction.

Nathalie Girouard, a specialist on environmental policy at the global think tank OECD, told AFP, “It’s the only way to speak the same language as political decision-makers.”

“We’ve accelerated economic expansion at the price of the environment.”

Chemical-intensive agriculture, overfishing, pollution, and climate change are all threatening ecosystems’ survival.

Putting a monetary value on nature means that destroying resources like breathing air and drinkable water becomes a business risk, not merely a survival danger.

However, academics are split on how to measure “natural capital,” with some arguing that it should never be done.

The intrinsic value of nature’s wealth – air, fresh water, and oceans, for example – was not recognized for the majority of industrialisation because it cost nothing to consume or pollute.

Some conservationists and economists say that the concept of natural capital allows us to evaluate ecosystems in terms of the “services” they provide – and the cost of mending them when they are harmed.

The head of Stanford University’s Natural Capital Project, Mary Ruckelshaus, agrees that it is a difficult undertaking.

She uses Belize as an example, where indigenous peoples, fisherman, and real estate developers all appreciate mangrove forests but have quite different ideas about what to do with them.

Some will enjoy their ability to reduce storm surges, while others would rather see aquaculture or sandy beaches.

“They help safeguard coasts, villages, and populations from sea-level rise and hurricanes,” she explains, adding that such a “service” is worth millions, if not billions, of dollars.

“You can make money off of that.”

However, she claims that such figures do not necessarily reflect the full cost of hurting a resource.

“What is the cultural significance of the mangrove forest to a Belizean indigenous community? She continues, “Priceless.”

The best approach to assign value to ecosystems, according to Ruckelshaus, is to gather all interested stakeholders around a table.

“You frequently don’t have as many trade-offs as you think if you describe and quantify where the most value is for each stakeholder,” she says.

The figures are staggering when you scale them up.

Approximately $44 trillion (37 trillion euros).