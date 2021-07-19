What is the location of the Blue Origin launch site, and how will the New Shepard land after Jeff Bezos’ departure?

Blue Origin, the aerospace company’s creator and Amazon executive chairman, will fly into space on a short mission on Tuesday, marking another another step forward for the space tourism business.

Bezos, 57, and a crew of three people will reach a height of nearly 100 kilometers (62 miles) above the Earth on the rocket company’s New Shepard mission.

Bezos will be accompanied by his brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, a female aviation pioneer and space enthusiast; and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutch kid whose father is the CEO of a private equity business.

The mission is scheduled to launch at 9 a.m. EDT. Although the New Shepard rocket has been tested 15 times since April 2015, this will be Blue Origin’s first crewed trip.

The four-person crew will be strapped inside a space capsule that will be attached to the top of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, which is a reusable, self-contained single-stage spaceship built for short trips into space.

It will launch from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One facility in the Guadalupe Mountains of West Texas, which is located in a remote area of desert.

According to the firm, there are no on-site public viewing areas in the area for anyone who want to witness the launch firsthand. During the expedition, state transportation officials will close State Highway 54 in the area.

When the rocket reaches its maximum height and launches the capsule into space, the crew may expect their mission to last only 11 minutes.

New Shepard will then drop back to Earth, using fins and aero-brakes to slow and regulate its descent, similar to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Once the rocket is close enough to the ground, it will fire its solitary booster to slow down to a speed of roughly five miles per hour in preparation for a vertical landing.

After the astronauts inside have had a brief period in space, the capsule will return to Earth.

Parachutes will slow the craft’s descent as it seeks to land on solid ground in the West Texas desert.

The capsule will fire several reverse-thrust rockets just before landing, allowing it to hit the ground at a speed of roughly one mile per hour.

Inside, the seats have been.