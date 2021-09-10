What Is the Ig Nobel Prize and How Does It Work? Cat Purrs, Cinema Smells, and Strange Studies on Cat Purrs are Among the Winners.

The winners of the 2021 Ig Nobel Prize have been announced, and they include a study of cat purring, a measurement of scents released in the theater in response to terrifying or emotional situations, and the evolution of beards as a face-punching defense.

For the first time, the awards event was streamed live online, continuing the tradition of celebrating some of the funniest, yet still thought-provoking studies from the previous year.

The Ig Nobel Prize is a play on the more renowned, well-known, and expensive Nobel Prizes, which will be presented next month in Stockholm and Oslo.

The Ig Nobels were established in 1991 as a parody of the Nobel Prize, and the event has always been held in September, at the same time as the Nobel Prizes. Since 1994, the awards presentation has been held at Harvard University’s Sanders Theater and concludes with the line If you didn’t win a prize this year, but especially if you did, good luck next year!”

Marc Abrahams, the editor and co-founder of the monthly Annals of Improbable Research, is the man behind the awards. In 2006, Abrahams told BBC News, “The rewards are intended to highlight the uncommon, honor the inventive – and promote people’s enthusiasm in science, medicine, and technology.”

The prize honors science from a unique perspective, promoting research that not only makes people laugh, but also makes them think. Prizes have been given out in the fields of biology, physics, medicine, and peace, with the latter being won this year by the aforementioned “beard evolution” research.

Susanne Schötz, an associate professor at Lund University in Sweden who currently heads up the Meowsic department, which researches melody in cat-human communication, was awarded the Ig Nobel Prize for Biology. She was awarded the prize for her research into purring, meowing, moaning, hissing, yowling, howling, snarling, and other cat-human communication behaviors.

Jörg Wicke and colleagues won the chemistry prize for their paper “Cinema Data Mining: The Smell of Fear,” in which they gathered and quantified scents from a cinema. They attempted to use scents as a predictor of human reactions to stimuli in the movie that the audience was viewing, such as violence, sex, antisocial behavior, drug use, and bad language.

Biology professor at. This is a condensed version of the information.