What Is the Full Moon in November 2021 and Why Is It Called the Beaver Moon?

The Beaver Moon will appear on the same day as a near-total lunar eclipse, making it a great weekend for skywatching.

The full moon in November is known as the Beaver Moon.

According to NASA, the full moon will arrive early on Friday morning, November 19, at 3:58 a.m. ET, although it will appear full for nearly three days around that time, from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Beaver Moon’s name refers to the time of year when beavers take shelter in their lodges to prepare for winter, as well as the time when beaver fur traps were historically set up in North America, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which lists monthly full moon names from Native American, Colonial American, and European folklore.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, alternative names for the full moon in November include the Whitefish Moon, an Algonquin term referring to whitefish spawning, and the Freezing Moon, a word from the Anishinaabe peoples referring to the winter season.

The lunar cycle, which makes the moon appear to change shape over the course of a month, includes full moons. Although the shape of the moon does not vary, the amount of sunlight it reflects back to Earth does.

A full moon occurs when the Earth is between the moon and the sun, allowing us to view the entire moon illuminated.

The Beaver Moon this month will be accompanied by a near-total lunar eclipse. This means that the moon will begin to dim during the night when it goes through the Earth’s shadow, which happens just a handful of times a year.

According to NASA program administrator Gordon Johnston, who publishes monthly skywatching blogs, the moon will begin declining just after 2:15 a.m. ET on November 19 and will reach its maximum dimness shortly after 4 a.m. ET that same morning.

It is expected to be the century’s longest lunar eclipse.

As the moon gradually passes out of the Earth’s shadow, it will become brighter once more.

The moon turns a reddish-brown tint during lunar eclipses. This is due to the fact that This is a condensed version of the information.