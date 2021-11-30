What Is the Dislike Extension for YouTube and How Does It Work?

You can now view how many dislikes a video has on YouTube, but you’ll need to install a separate browser extension to do it.

YouTube controversially removed the public dislike count from all of its videos earlier this month, in an effort to deter specific harassment efforts that seek to weaponize it. The hate button is still there (and if you dislike anything, it will effect your future suggestions), but you can no longer see how many other people have used it.

Instead, the dislike count is only available to creators, and even then, they’ll have to look for it in their statistics tab.

Matt Koval, creator liaison, provided reasoning for this move in a YouTube Creators post (that oddly has an incredibly unfavorable like/dislike ratio). “I’ve always considered that the number of dislikes on a video helps us know, as viewers, whether it’s a good video or not,” he stated in the video.

“Unfortunately, YouTube research teams have discovered that there’s another reason to dislike a video […] Apparently, groups of users are using the hate button on a video to inflate the count, turning it into a game with a visible scorecard. And it’s typically because they don’t like the creator or the values he or she represents. When part of YouTube’s aim is to offer everyone a voice, this is a major issue.” Then, in March 2021, Koval tells how YouTube conducted an experiment to explore what would happen if the dislike count was eliminated. This only affected a small set of people at the time, but Google was pleased with the findings and decided to make it a permanent adjustment across the board.

We’re trying a couple new designs that don’t show the public dislike count in response to creator comments about well-being and targeted dislike campaigns. You might see one of these designs in the next weeks if you’re a part of this tiny experiment (sample below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx 30 March 2021 — YouTube (@YouTube) Of course, there are a variety of good reasons to check the dislike count on a. This is a condensed version of the information.