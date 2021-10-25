What is the definition of a Nor’easter? Parts of the Northeast have been issued with a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the northeastern United States due to a nor’easter that is expected to deliver heavy rain and strong gusts early this week.

The flash flood warning will be in force from late Monday through early Tuesday, affecting nearly 23 million people. It includes New York City and the neighboring areas and extends from southern Connecticut to the Jersey Shore.

A low-pressure weather system in the Midwest is moving towards the Northeast, forecasters say, and will develop by late Monday, bringing heavy rain and the possibility of flash floods.

Computer models predict that certain areas will receive more than 4 inches of rain.

But, first and foremost, what is a nor’easter?

According to the National Weather Service, a nor’easter is a storm that occurs along North America’s East Coast.

Nor’easters can strike at any time of year, although they are most common and destructive between September and April, according to the NWS.

These storms usually form between Georgia and New Jersey, around 100 miles east or west of the United States’ East Coast. They normally move northeastward, peaking between New England and Canada’s Maritime Provinces.

Nor’easters frequently bring heavy rain or snow, as well as strong winds, turbulent seas, and flooding.

Nor’easters in the past have caused billions of dollars in damage as well as considerable economic and transport disruption.

The blizzard of 1888, the Ash Wednesday storm of March 1962, the New England blizzard of February 1978, the March 1993 “superstorm,” and the Boston snowstorms of January and February 2015 are among the most well-known nor’easters in history.

Rainfall is anticipated to hit the northeastern United States this week, with the biggest downpours expected tonight and Tuesday, according to experts.

The National Weather Service has also issued high wind warnings for much of southeast New England, with gusts reaching up to 55 miles per hour in certain areas.

“Rain and scattered thunderstorms are anticipated to expand into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast out ahead of a low-pressure system currently gliding across the Midwest,” the weather service stated in a Monday notice.

“Rainfall will concentrate across southern/coastal New England over the next two days,” it added. This is a condensed version of the information.