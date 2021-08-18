What Is the Date of the Next Full Moon in 2021? After Jupiter shines brightest, the Sturgeon Moon will rise.

In 2021, the next full moon will arrive shortly after Jupiter, the solar system’s largest planet, reaches its brightest in the night sky.

The August full moon, also known as the sturgeon moon, will rise on the night of August 21-22.

When the Earth is directly between the sun and our natural satellite, a full moon occurs.

Technically, this alignment is just temporary. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, it will happen around 8:02 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 22.

However, the moon will appear completely lighted in the sky for a night both before and after this peak to most casual viewers.

Full moon names come from a variety of locales and periods in history, including Native American, colonial American, and European sources.

The moniker “sturgeon moon” stems from Native American tribes that used to think that this time of year was ideal for harvesting sturgeon in North American lakes.

Sturgeon are a vast group of fish that have been termed “living fossils” because they have remained virtually unaltered for over 100 million years. Sturgeon stocks have plummeted, and the majority of species are now classified as critically endangered.

Because it is the third of four full moons in the Northern Hemisphere’s summer and the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, the full blue moon in August is also known as a “blue moon.”

A seasonal blue moon is the name given to this sort of blue moon. However, there is a different definition. A monthly blue moon is the second full moon in a calendar month that has two full moons.

According to timeanddate.com, both types of blue moons are relatively rare, happening once every two or three years.

The full moon in August will arrive shortly before Jupiter shines brightest in the sky than at any other time of year. On August 19-20, the gas giant will be in opposition, which means it will appear opposite the sun as seen from Earth.

Because the planet will be as close to Earth as possible at this time of year, it will appear larger and brighter.

According to EarthSky, the planet can be seen high in the southeastern sky during sunset and early evening.