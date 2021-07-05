What Is Symptomatic Diverticular Stenosis, and How Does It Affect You? After colon surgery, Pope Francis is in the hospital.

According to a Holy See official, the pope is in hospital after “reacting well” to planned intestinal surgery on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, Matteo Bruni Pope Francis, 84, underwent surgery for diverticular stenosis in his sigmoid colon. He was rehabilitating in a special suite at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic hospital for popes. It is unclear how long the Pope will remain in the country.

Bruni said a four-person surgical team as well as a four-person anesthesiologist team were present during the surgery.

Francis was brought to the hospital for surgery for “symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” according to a news release from the Holy See.

According to the Associated Press, Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his wishes for the pope’s “a pleasant convalescence and even a faster recovery.”

During a regular visit in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, the pope made no mention of his imminent surgery.

What is symptomatic diverticular stenosis, and how does it affect you?

The term “stenosis” refers to a constriction of the gut, whereas “diverticular” refers to a disorder involving diverticula, which are bulges or sacs that emerge from the large intestine’s wall. Diverticula are frequent after the age of 40 and usually do not create difficulties.

By the age of 40, around 5% of people have diverticula, and by the age of 80, at least half of the population has them.

Diverticula are linked to aging because the large intestine weakens with age. When the gut is under pressure, bulges can occur.

Diverticulosis is a condition in which diverticula are detected in the digestive tract. The majority of persons with diverticulosis have no symptoms. Lower abdomen pain and bloating are common symptoms.

To avoid diverticulosis, the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons recommends limiting red meat consumption and eating a high-fiber diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Diverticulitis occurs when the diverticula become inflamed or infected. Abdominal pain, nausea, fever, and other symptoms may occur.

Antibiotics can be used to treat diverticulitis, but in some situations, doctors may recommend surgery.

According to the Mayo Clinic, frequent exercise, in addition to a high-fiber diet, can help avoid. This is a condensed version of the information.