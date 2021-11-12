What Is SpaceHey, Anyway? 2000s-Era Replica of MySpace People are becoming nostalgic as a result of the site.

With the discovery of SpaceHey, a website meant to recreate the vibe of early social media platforms, memories of MySpace are pouring back for netizens from the mid-2000s.

According to SpaceHey’s Twitter account, the app, which was introduced in November last year by German lifestyle business tibush, has recently seen a surge in popularity, with its number of registered users growing from 150,000 last month to 200,000 on Thursday.

The surge in traffic has put a strain on the site’s servers, requiring its creator to switch to entirely new infrastructure last month.

SpaceHey does not specify that it is a MySpace clone, nor does it claim to be linked with it. It does, however, claim to resurrect “all the things you missed most about social networks” and to have “no algorithms, monitoring, or customized adverts.” It also captures the internet look of the mid-2000s, with no curved borders, no “stories,” and bare-bones text styling.

Users will likely be drawn in by the fact that, like MySpace, the site allows users to upload custom HTML and CSS code to their profile, allowing them to drastically personalize the look and feel of their sites.

One Twitter user wondered, “Will the code for the Fall Out Boy layouts I made for MySpace work on SpaceHey?”

“I’ll never check onto Facebook again if I can add a song to my profile,” commented another.

Will the code for all of the Fall Out Boy layouts I created for MySpace, on the other hand, work on Spacehey?

Mick Rouse (@mickrouse) (@mickrouse) (@mickrouse) (@mickrouse) (@ 12 November 2021 Others joked about a return to the drama of MySpace’s Top 8 lists, which allowed users to display their top eight favorite pals in a profile section. Because of the heated debates it sparked, it became a meme.

who’s got a spare room?

Hey, and when you join, does it have a top 8/music— kayla bludglow (@afroxvx) 12 November 2021 MySpace was formerly one of the most popular websites in the world, especially among alternative subcultures. It has completely vanished from the map now, however it is still operational thanks to a complete rebuild.

Due to competition from Facebook, the site witnessed a dramatic decrease in the early 2010s. This is a condensed version of the information.