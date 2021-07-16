What Is RSV and How Does It Affect Children? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about an increase in the number of children infected with a virus.

RSV, a common virus that may cause catastrophic disease in infants and older adults, is on the rise in the United States this summer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a health advice last month alerting clinicians to an uptick in RSV activity in portions of the southern United States.

The CDC is urging greater RSV testing among persons who show up at medical centers with a respiratory ailment but test negative for COVID.

What Is RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)?

RSV is a virus that infects people and causes mild, cold-like symptoms. It is, nevertheless, the most prevalent cause of bronchiolitis (airway inflammation) and pneumonia among children under the age of one.

If patients have problems breathing or are dehydrated after an RSV infection, they may need to be hospitalized. This is especially true for older individuals and children under the age of six months. Supplemental oxygen may be required in extreme situations.

RSV, like the flu, is more common at particular times of the year, and in most parts of the United States, that means the fall, winter, and spring.

RSV spreading at this time of year is “rare,” according to Dr Allison Bartlett, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the University of Chicago.

“All of the steps we took to stem the spread of COVID effectively averted RSV as well,” she continued. RSV is returning now that we’ve eased some of these strategies.”

What Causes It to Spread?

If virus droplets from someone’s cough or sneeze enter their eyes, nose, or mouth, they can become infected with RSV. It can also be transferred by contact with surfaces, such as touching a doorknob and then touching one’s face without washing their hands in between.

People might be contagious for three to eight days after becoming infected. People with low immune systems and some babies, on the other hand, can spread the virus for up to four weeks after they stop showing symptoms.

RSV can survive for hours on hard surfaces like tables or crib rails, according to the CDC. It lives for a shorter period of time on softer surfaces.

Cleaning surfaces, such as doorknobs and mobile devices, and washing hands often are important in preventing the spread of RSV. This is a condensed version of the information.