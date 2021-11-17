What Is Protollin and How Does It Work? Human trials will be conducted on a nasal Alzheimer’s vaccine.

On Tuesday, researchers announced the start of a clinical trial to test the efficacy of a medication to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

The experiment, which will take place at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, will examine a medicine called Protollin, which the hospital describes as a “nasal vaccination.”

Protollin is an immunotherapy medicine that works by boosting the immune system to aid in the battle against certain diseases.

Protollin may be able to trigger the body’s immune system to target beta amyloid protein plaques, according to scientists.

Beta amyloid protein plaques are a type of plaque that forms inside the brain and prevents brain cells from functioning normally. Scientists believe that protein build-ups are linked to Alzheimer’s disease, and research is ongoing to learn more.

According to I-Mab Biopharma, which manufactures Protollin alongside Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical, patients are administered Protollin via a nasal spray to help it reach the brain and generate the essential immunological response.

The phase one clinical research will include 16 patients aged 60 to 85 who have early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease and are in good general health, according to a press statement from Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Protollin will be given to them in two doses, one week apart.

The study’s primary goal will be to determine the safety of the nasal medication. Scientists will also assess how the drug affects the immunological responses of individuals.

I-Mab and Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical are funding the trial, which is the first to provide a nasal Alzheimer’s vaccination to humans.

In a press release, Dr. Howard Weiner, who has led research into treating Alzheimer’s disease with this nasal drug for for two decades, said, “The immune system plays a very essential role in all neurologic illnesses.”

“It’s also wonderful that, after 20 years of preclinical research, we can finally take a major step toward clinical translation by conducting this groundbreaking first human trial.”

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain condition in which a person’s capacity to think and recall things deteriorates. People with the condition eventually lose their capacity to perform simple tasks. According to, it is the sixth largest cause of death in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.