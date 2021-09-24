What Is PAH and How Is CoolSculpting Performed? Linda Evangelista claims that the procedure left her “disfigured.”

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel from Canada, has revealed she is suing a body fat removal company after a surgery caused her to have negative effects.

Evangelista said she was suing because of a negative effect of the operation, which she alleged was conducted by the business Zeltiq, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

She said the treatment left her “disfigured” and “unrecognizable,” and that she was unable to continue working because she had Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH).

The issue is a rare CoolSculpting adverse effect that causes the treatment area to expand subsequently.

CoolSculpting, also known as cryolipolysis, is a non-invasive surgery that uses chilling to remove body fat. Unlike liposuction, it is non-invasive, meaning it does not require surgery or cutting.

According to a Harvard University health blog, it was first tested on animals in 2007 and then approved for human use shortly after.

Because fat under the skin is more vulnerable to cold injury than other tissue types, the approach can target the fat without causing damage to adjacent tissues.

In essence, it entails administering cold temperatures to the part of the body where the patient wants fat eliminated via panels. This causes the fat layer beneath the skin to freeze and shrink, and the dead fat cells are then evacuated from the body. According to Healthline, treating each targeted body part can take up to an hour.

According to the Harvard blog, over eight million CoolSculpting procedures have been performed worldwide.

There are several negative side effects to the treatment. The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) warns that the operation can cause localized bruising and redness in the treated area, but that these effects are usually temporary.

Another possible side effect is PAH, which is defined as an increase in body fat in the treated area. According to Healthline, the cause is unknown, and it appears to be extremely unusual, happening in less than one percent of instances.

One such example was reported in the JAMA Dermatology medical journal in March 2014, and then published again a few months later in the PubMed Central (PMC) journal.

