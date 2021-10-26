What Is HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin)? A weight-loss drug used by a Victoria Secret model carries a number of risks.

Erin Heatherton, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, has came up about the constraints of modeling for a lingerie company, describing the extremes to which she went to reduce weight in order to keep her job.

Heatherton, 32, told the podcast “Fallen Angel” that she wanted to reduce weight and hired a dietician to help her. Rather than giving her advice on how to eat healthy and exercise, the nutritionist prescribed her a deadly medication called HCG.

“I’m not sure.” ‘Let me Lance Armstrong this since I’m refurbishing my condo,’ I said. In the podcast Fallen Angels, she commented, “I can’t lose my work right now.” “I started injecting HCG into myself.” The hormone HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) is created during pregnancy. According to the Mayo Clinic, HCG is mostly used to address fertility concerns when sold as a prescription.

Because the daily injections were combined with stringent calorie restrictions ranging from 500 to 800 calories per day, HCG became extremely popular. According to the Food and Drug Administration, several of these popular HCG products claimed to “reset your metabolism,” correct “abnormal eating behaviors,” and help you lose 20 to 30 pounds in 30 to 40 days.

“I look back on it as emotional cutting because I was so against everything I was doing,” Heatherton explained. “I was just reluctantly doing it just to feel the agony or feel how bad it was.”

According to the FDA, there is no evidence that the items work, and any weight reduction that occurs while on the program is due to “extreme calorie restriction.” “It’s not the HCG.” Carolyn Becker, head of the FDA’s Office of Unapproved Drugs and Labeling Compliance, said, “These products are sold with tremendous claims, and people think that if they’re losing weight, HCG must be working.”

In fact, some studies have connected HCG weight-loss products to an increased risk of cancer. Meanwhile, according to the Mayo Clinic, severe caloric restriction can cause weariness, edemas, gallstone formation, irregular heartbeat, inadequate vitamin and mineral intake, and electrolyte imbalance, among other things.

“I’m sharing my story again because I don’t want anyone to suffer from an eating disorder or despise their appearance. I understand how you feel. “I only speak up for individuals who might hear me and say, ‘Hey, that makes sense,’ or who might alter their mind about how they treat themselves,” Heatherton added.