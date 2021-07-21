What Is Green Rust and Why Does It Occur? Overnight, this dog’s fur turned green.

A woman was taken aback when she saw her dog’s fur had turned green overnight. Fortunately, she was the best person to figure out what had happened.

Dr. Stephanie Olson recently shared her surprise after discovering that her dog Olive’s fur had turned green overnight on Twitter. The dog’s fur had turned a pale shade of green around the cone he was wearing, as seen in the images she uploaded.

Olson, who is an Earth geochemist at Purdue University’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences in Indiana, was “alarmed” to discover the unusual hue on her dog’s fur, but she was also able to explain it.

Olson stated in the Twitter conversation that Olive was recovering from surgery. As a result, the dog was forced to wear a cone, which collected saliva.

“Iron porphyrins are found in dog saliva. When iron comes into contact with oxygen, it oxidizes into iron oxide nanoparticles. Rust, in a nutshell. This is why Olive and other drooling dogs have rusty red stains around their mouths,” Olson noted.

Olive slept awkwardly on her stomach, which blocked her saliva-soaked neck folds from the oxygen in my living room, demoralized by the cone,” she continued.

As a result, the dog’s neck was left “unusually damp” and insulated from the oxygen in the air, preventing the usual red rust from growing and instead forming green rust.

Rust can occur on unprotected metal or iron that has been exposed to the elements. Green rust is a type of “unstable corrosion product” that forms in low-oxygen situations, such as on rebar in a chlorine-rich atmosphere. Olive’s saliva-soaked fur served as the environment in this scenario.

“Green rust is unusual now because it is unstable in the presence of oxygen,” Olson explained. “However, it may have been prevalent on the ancient Earth before our atmosphere became oxygenated.” “It’s possible that the ocean was green instead of blue 2.5 billion years ago!”

With the enigma answered, the geochemist sought advice on how to get rid of the green rust. One user, a chemist, recommended lemon juice or citric acid, while another advised baking soda mixed with vinegar.

Olson offered a “alternative theory” for her dog’s quandary.

Olson wrote, “Olive is actually short for Olivine, a renowned green mineral, and she is only respecting her namesake.”