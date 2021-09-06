What Is Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine and How Dangerous Is It?

Fuquan Johnson, a comedian, was one of three persons who died over the weekend after swallowing a cocktail of the synthetic painkiller fentanyl and cocaine.

According to TMZ, authorities arrived at a home in Los Angeles’ Venice area on Friday night and discovered four persons who seemed to be deceased or unconscious. Johnson, 42, and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials, while another person was hospitalized in critical condition.

The group overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to police, however examinations will be performed to identify exactly what killed the trio.

Following a run of overdoses that resulted in at least six deaths in August, authorities on Long Island issued a warning about cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to ABC7 New York.

Cocaine laced with fentanyl has also been the subject of recent warnings from authorities in San Francisco and Nebraska.

Fentanyl: What Is It and How Dangerous Is It?

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more effective than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

The legal prescription medicine is generally used to alleviate severe pain in patients, but it is also used recreationally. The drug is illegally sold in powder form, on blotter paper, in eye droppers and nasal sprays, and in pill form.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), synthetic opioids like fentanyl are currently the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. Fentanyl was involved in almost 60% of opioid-related deaths in the United States in 2017, a considerable increase from the number of around 14% in 2010.

Because fentanyl is so powerful, a person can easily overdose by taking even a small bit more than they expected.

Some drug traffickers mix fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA, since it is a less expensive choice that produces a high with a tiny amount of drug, allowing them to make more money.

People who consume medications that they don’t understand have been laced with fentanyl are “particularly risky,” according to the NIDA, because they are more likely to overdose.

