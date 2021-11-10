What Is Delta-8 and How Does It Work? Texas has temporarily legalized cannabis extract.

After retailers successfully challenged a restriction in court, a cannabis compound known as Delta-8 has been temporarily permitted in Texas.

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, short for Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychotropic chemical found in the Cannabis sativa plant.

Delta-8 can be concentrated and sold in a variety of ways, including Delta-8-infused gummy treats.

In Texas, where hemp cultivation has been permitted since the passage of House Bill 1325 in 2019, there has been some misunderstanding about the substance’s legality.

Many cannabis product retailers in Texas believed Delta-8 was legal under this legislation, according to the Texas Tribune.

However, after receiving enquiries concerning the status of Delta-8, the Texas Department of State Health Services placed a comment on its website on October 15 this year noting that the substance was designated as a Schedule I drug and hence unlawful, according to the Tribune.

A number of companies, including Sky Marketing, Create a Cig, and Hometown Hero, successfully contested this decision on Monday of this week.

The District Court of Travis County found that the Delta-8 ban, which was presented as an update to Texas’ controlled substances list, would cause reputational damage, as well as a loss of customers and market share, according to a court document published by Hometown Hero on its YouTube account.

The Delta-8 ban also failed to meet administrative standards, according to the district court.

As a result, Judge Jan Soifer issued a temporary injunction, making Delta-8 legal again until further notice or until the case’s final trial.

The date for the case’s final merits trial has been set for January 28, 2022.

The Texas health department website still states that “Delta-8 in any concentration and Delta-9 above 0.3 percent are classified Schedule I controlled substances” as of roughly 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning.

Delta-8 is not the same as Delta-9, the component that causes individuals to get high when they smoke cannabis, but it still has an intoxicating effect, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Because Delta-8 is found in such small amounts in hemp, growers will utilize chemicals to convert other cannabinoids in the plant to Delta-8.

The FDA emphasizes that it has not given its approval. This is a condensed version of the information.