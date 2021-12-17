What Is CTE and How Does It Affect You? When Vincent Jackson died, he had a disease linked to head trauma.

According to his family, NFL player Vincent Jackson had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) at the time of his death.

Jackson, a former wide receiver for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was discovered dead in a Florida hotel room in February. He was 38 years old at the time.

His cause of death was not immediately known, but according to his family, the NFL star was diagnosed with CTE, a degenerative brain illness, after his death, according to The New York Times.

According to the CTE Center at Boston University, CTE is identified in those who have experienced repeated head and brain trauma, such as players who participate in contact sports.

Since the 1920s, when it was known as “punch drunk syndrome,” the symptoms of CTE have been documented in boxers. Cases have been confirmed in active and retired football and hockey players in recent years. People who did not participate in sports after high school or college have also been diagnosed with the condition.

CTE develops when a protein called tau malfunctions as a result of repeated brain damage. The damage spreads throughout the brain as a result of this dysfunction, which generates a chain reaction in other proteins.

CTE is a slow-progressing disease that might take years to manifest symptoms following a brain injury. According to the Boston CTE Center, symptoms of the disease include memory loss, disorientation, impaired judgment, impulse control issues, anger, depression, and eventually progressive dementia.

The goal of this study is to learn more about how CTE develops, how to identify it, and what the risk factors are. It’s unclear, for example, how many impacts to the head are required to trigger brain degeneration or what type of impact is required.

Living humans cannot be diagnosed with CTE. According to Dr. Ann McKee, head of the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank at Boston University School of Medicine, which investigates the disease using a vast collection of donated brains, it requires a neuropathological study of the tissue.

McKee explains in a YouTube explainer for the Concussion Legacy Foundation that CTE can often result in a personality alteration. Vincent Jackson’s widow, Lindsey Jackson, agreed to speak out, according to The New York Times. This is a condensed version of the information.