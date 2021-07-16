What Is China’s Carbon Trading Scheme? Q&A: What Is China’s Carbon Trading Scheme?

China unveiled the world’s largest carbon trading system on Friday to help reduce carbon emissions, but opponents and economists are skeptical that it will have much of an impact.

The initiative is part of China’s ambitions to decarbonize its economy by 2060, as it is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases that cause climate change.

The following are some frequently asked questions about the emissions trading scheme (ETS):

The system, which began on July 16, effectively places a price on carbon emissions.

It permits provincial governments to set emission caps for large power companies for the first time, and it allows enterprises to buy the license to pollute from those that have a reduced carbon footprint.

However, in its initial phase, the system mainly applies to the energy sector, with 2,225 power producers emitting four billion tonnes of carbon annually, accounting for around 30% of China’s overall emissions.

Cement industries and several aluminum producers are expected to join the scheme next year, according to officials.

For every tonne of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gas equivalent that a firm is authorized to emit, local governments issue a certificate, and enterprises that do not comply face fines.

“Companies can reduce emissions or pay to pollute, but the latter will become more expensive over time as governments grant fewer pollution permits,” said Zhang Jianyu, vice-president of the Environmental Defense Fund China.

Companies engaging in the trading system would also be required to make their pollution statistics public and have third parties audit their emissions records, in a rare move to boost openness.

However, random tests by the environment ministry last month revealed that one out of every three businesses emits more CO2 than they disclose. Fines for non-compliance, according to analysts, are too low to dissuade pollution.

Not nearly as much or as rapidly as the first expectations.

Earlier, more comprehensive plans would have covered 70 to 80 percent of China’s carbon emissions. Heavy pollutants in seven other industries were included, including aviation, steel, and petrochemical production.

Pollution licenses are also given out for free rather than auctioned – unlike in the European Union or California – implying that there is less motivation to reduce emissions swiftly.

The market opened with an initial deal of 52.8 yuan ($8) per tonne, well below the EU scheme’s $57.

Low carbon costs, according to Greenpeace China’s Li Shuo, “aren’t enough to drive enterprises to invest in greening their operations.”

