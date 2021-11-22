What Is Autoimmune Enteropathy, and How Does It Affect You? Antwain Fowler, the star of the video “Where We’re Going to Eat,” has died.

Antwain Fowler, a little kid who became an online sensation after being filmed in a viral video inquiring “where we ’bout to eat at?” has died, according to reports.

The reason of death for Fowler has not been revealed, however he was known to have struggled from autoimmune enteropathy.

Fowler’s death was announced on the AntwainsWorld Instagram feed, which Fowler’s mother, China, manages. “I attempted to hide you from the world early on but couldn’t,” she wrote. You were supposed to be seen… I still can’t believe you truly abandoned me, Baby.” According to Fowler’s Instagram feed, he was six years old. Many others expressed their condolences in the comments section.

Autoimmune enteropathy is an uncommon illness in which the immune system of the body attacks itself. It most commonly affects infants, although it can also affect adults.

According to a study published in the journal Current Gastroenterology Reports in 2012, much of what is known about the disorder comes from case reports, and more research is needed.

According to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the disorder can irritate the intestine’s lining, causing diarrhea and impairing the patient’s capacity to absorb food and nutrients.

The condition may necessitate the use of an IV drip to administer fluids.

The body can sometimes attack itself in other areas, such as the thyroid and other glands.

Poor weight gain and loss, low urine output, frequent infections, and skin rash are all indications of autoimmune enteropathy.

According to Cincinnati Youngsters’s Hospital, the illness is normally treated with drugs that suppress the immune system, and the children may also be put on a particular diet. In the United States, the disease is considered rare.

Fowler was diagnosed with the condition in 2015, according to a GoFundMe account set up for him in April of this year. He was hospitalized “a endless number of times” and had “over 25 operations,” according to the effort.

The fundraiser had raised just under $65,000 as of Monday morning ET.

“Rest in Peace, darling Antwain!” wrote a recent donor. You had a huge impact on a lot of people’s lives. Your brilliant smile and radiant soul will always remind me to be. This is a condensed version of the information.