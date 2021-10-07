What Is Asymmetric Organocatalysis, and How Does It Work? Benjamin List and David Macmillan have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of a technology known as “asymmetric organocatalysis.”

After the winners were revealed on Wednesday, the chemists from the Max-Planck-Institut für Kohlenforschung in Germany and Princeton University will divide 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million).

Given its newfound fame, many people will be curious to learn more about asymmetric organocatalysis.

Asymmetric organocatalysis is a precise new technology for constructing molecules that has been dubbed “ingenious” by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which selects the winner.

Chemists can make new compounds by putting small chemical building pieces together. These man-made chemicals have a wide range of applications, from storing energy in batteries to slowing disease progression.

However, it is difficult to manipulate these compounds such that they connect in the desired manner.

“We were long locked in the Stone Age if we compare nature’s ability to generate chemical creations with our own,” the Swedish Academy stated in a statement. “Evolution has given us enzymes, which are extraordinarily specialized instruments for building the chemical complexes that give life its shapes, colors, and functions.” “At first, when chemists isolated these chemical masterpieces, all they could do was admire them.” They typically ended up with a lot of undesirable byproducts when they copied nature’s goods since the hammers and chisels in their own toolboxes for molecular assembly were blunt and unreliable.” Catalysts—substances that govern and accelerate chemical reactions without becoming part of the final product—are required by chemists when they create new molecules. Metals and enzymes were regarded to be the only two forms of catalysts in concept for a long time.

‘A Completely New Level’

However, in 2000, List and MacMillan independently identified a third type of organocatalysis: asymmetric organocatalysis.

This finding, according to the academy, has taken molecular construction to a “whole new level,” not only helping to make chemistry more environmentally friendly, but also making it much easier to produce asymmetric molecules.

“During chemical creation, it is common for two molecules to develop that are mirror images of each other, just like our hands,” the academy stated in a statement.

“Chemists frequently seek one of these mirror copies, especially when making pharmaceuticals, but finding effective means for doing so has been tough.

The concept was created by. This is a condensed version of the information.