What Is an Orbital Reef, and How Does It Work? How Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Space Station Compares to the International Space Station

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ aerospace manufacturing company, will build Orbital Reef, a commercial off-Earth settlement, it was announced on Monday.

The business will collaborate with Sierra Space, with support from Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions, and Arizona State University, to develop a station that will serve as a commercial successor to the International Space Station (ISS), with a target launch date of 2030.

“By supporting the emergence of a robust ecosystem and economic model for the future, the station will open the next chapter of human space exploration and development,” Blue Origin said in a press release. “Orbital Reef is a project that aims to open up a slew of new marketplaces in space by allowing anyone to establish their own address in orbit.

“In the second half of this decade, the station will begin operations.”

The Orbital Reef will have an initial volume of 830 cubic meters, compared to 916 cubic meters for the ISS. That would mean a starting crew of ten, compared to the ISS’s current staff of eleven.

Bezos’ station will evolve over time, with new modules being added as time goes on. According to the Orbital Reef website, commercial businesses will be able to rent space real estate in the future.

This new station will first serve as a supplement to the International Space Station (ISS), which has been orbiting the Earth since 1998. Blue Origin claims that it will eventually expand on the ISS’s legacy of space exploration.

“This is exciting for us because this project does not duplicate the enormously successful and long-lasting ISS, but rather goes a step further to fill a unique position in low Earth orbit where it can serve a diverse array of companies and host non-specialist crews,” said John Mulholland, Boeing vice president and program manager for the International Space Station.

“It will require the same level of competence that was utilized to design and build the International Space Station, as well as the same abilities that we use every day to operate, maintain, and sustain the ISS.”

