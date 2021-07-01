What Is an Ice Quake and How Does It Happen? Cryoseism Strikes Alaska During Northwest Heat Wave

In the midst of the record heat wave consuming the Pacific Northwest, two ice quakes have been observed in Alaska.

The two quakes struck on Monday evening and Wednesday evening, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Both struck near Juneau, Alaska, on the Canadian border.

The quake on Monday had a magnitude of 2.7 and occurred at a depth of 6.6 kilometers (a little over 4 miles). The quake on Wednesday had a magnitude of 2.6 and occurred at a depth of 9.4 kilometers (around 5.8 miles).

Neither quake was likely to have been felt strongly, if at all, at that magnitude.

According to the Alberta Geological Survey, an ice quake is a geological phenomenon in which ice expands due to abrupt warm spells and is unable to accept the volume change (AGS).

This causes the ice to crack and ridge, which can produce seismic waves that can be detected by seismographs. Ice quakes are not the same as earthquakes, which are caused by tectonic plate movement.

Although the AGS distinguishes between the two, ice quakes are sometimes referred to as frost quakes. A frost quake occurs when very damp soil freezes quickly and expands, putting stress on the earth and causing it to fracture, according to the article.

However, the Encyclopedia Brittanica uses the same term for ice and frost quakes.

Both are examples of cryoseism, which occurs when snow, ice, or rock breaks rapidly due to changes in tension, such as expansion or contraction.

Further complicating matters is the fact that scientists have known for years that melting glaciers have caused earthquakes in areas that are otherwise stable.

In a March 2021 research article, scientists found that ice loss near Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park has influenced the timing and location of earthquakes in the area.

In a summary of the paper, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, with which the study’s lead author is affiliated, said the weight of glaciers can cause the land beneath them to sink. Likewise, this land can rise again when the glaciers melt.

Chris Rollins, the lead author, found a subtle correlation between this earth rebound effect and earthquakes.

