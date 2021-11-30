What is a mutation, and how many are there in the Omicron COVID Variant?

This week, the Omicron variety of COVID has prompted governments and scientists to take action, with booster shot programs being expanded.

Pfizer is to seek approval for COVID boosters in 16- and 17-year-olds in the United States in response to the potentially vaccine-resistant new strain, while the United Kingdom is expanding its booster program to all adults.

Following considerable anxiety over Omicron’s multiple mutations, researchers have advised not panicking.

What Is a COVID Mutation and How Does It Affect You?

COVID mutations have been used to describe alterations in the genomes of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that produces the COVID-19 sickness, throughout the epidemic.

The virus’s behavior may vary as a result of these genetic changes. A virus, for example, may change in such a way that it spreads more quickly or more slowly among humans. It could mutate in such a way that antibodies have a difficult time latching onto it.

Experts have told The Washington Newsday that whether or not changes are beneficial to the virus is a matter of luck.

Dr. Francesca Beaudoin, interim chair of epidemiology at Brown University in Rhode Island, remarked earlier this year, “Viruses evolve or change themselves at random, all the time.”

Most are little and fade away, but some boost the virus’s effectiveness, she claims.

COVID-19 is not the only one who has experienced this. Other viruses mutate as well, albeit some do so more frequently than others. Flu viruses do this so frequently that every year a new flu vaccine is suggested.

What Is Omicron’s Mutation Count?

Omicron was detected by scientists due to its large number of mutations, as previously stated.

Scientists from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong have received widespread commendation from the scientific community for sequencing the variant’s first cases and rigorously sharing that knowledge with the rest of the globe via the GISAID virus network.

According to a scientific briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO), the variant’s genomic profile has 45 to 52 mutations when compared to a “reference strain.”

However, scientists have focused on the 26 to 32 mutations that affect Omicron’s spike protein. The virus uses the spike protein to infiltrate human cells and make us sick.

Laboratory research is under underway to determine what differences these mutations have in terms of how Omicron infects people.

