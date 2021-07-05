What Is a Mud Volcano and How Does It Work? The Caspian Sea, which is rich in oil, has been rocked by a massive explosion.

On Sunday, an explosion shook the Caspian Sea, with an Azerbaijani oil company claiming it was caused by a “natural burning mud volcano.”

According to Ibrahim Ahmadov, a spokesman for the SOCAR state oil firm, the blast occurred roughly six miles from the Umid gas field and 46 miles off the coast of Baku, Azerbaijani news agency APA reported.

SOCAR reported in a message on Facebook that none of its industrial facilities were harmed in the fire and that they are operating normally.

“In this situation, SOCAR’s staff were sent to the location to determine the cause of the fire visible in the sea,” it said in Azerbaijani. On the island of Dashli, some 30 kilometers from the shore, a natural flaming mud volcano was discovered between Alat village and Neftchala city.”

The flame has since been extinguished, the company said in a tweet. “It should be recalled that the eruption of mud volcanoes in the past has resulted in the release of methane and other combustible gases due to their relationship with oil and gas fields,” it continued.

The corporation did not, however, explain how the gases may have been ignited in the first place, but this could have happened spontaneously. It’s also unknown if any wildlife has been harmed.

Over 1,000 mud volcanoes have been discovered around the planet, both on land and underwater, according to the journal Nature in 2020. According to the report, the Caspian Sea has the world’s densest dispersion of mud volcanoes.

According to Britannica, some mud volcanoes arise when subsurface hydrocarbon gases mixed with mud make their way to the surface, spewing mud in a cone-shaped eruption. Others may form when gas and water react chemically with the rocks around them to generate boiling mud.

A bright ball of flame erupts from the site in videos provided to Twitter on Sunday, extending high into the air before shrinking significantly.

