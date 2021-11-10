What Is a Lunar Eclipse and How Does It Happen? The next one, in 2021, will be the century’s longest partial eclipse.

Between November 18 and November 19, a partial lunar eclipse will occur, providing a visual treat for millions of people around the world with clear skies at night.

Lunar eclipses aren’t uncommon—they happen at least twice a year—but the one coming up will be the century’s longest partial lunar eclipse, lasting over 3.5 hours from start to finish, according to NASA’s eclipse website.

What Is a Lunar Eclipse and How Does It Happen?

All of the planets and moons in the solar system go around in specific orbits at all times.

When the Earth blocks the sun’s light from reaching the moon, it is known as a lunar eclipse. This can happen entirely, when the moon is completely in Earth’s shadow, or partially, when the moon is partially in Earth’s shadow.

The moon’s light fades during the night as it slides into the darkness thrown by the Earth, which is visible to observers.

Lunar eclipses can also turn the moon red or orange in color.

This is due to the fact that, despite the Earth’s blockage of the sun’s light, some of it still reaches the moon after travelling around the Earth’s edge and via our atmosphere.

When sunlight strikes our atmosphere at a particular angle, it appears red. Sunrises and sunsets are also orange because of this.

Lunar eclipses are only visible for a few hours. Anyone who lives on the night-time half of the Earth and has a clear sky can see them.

When Is the Next One Coming Out?

The next lunar eclipse will be a partial one, and it will happen between November 18 and November 19, over night.

It will happen at different times depending on where individuals are on the earth.

For those on the east coast of the United States, the eclipse will begin shortly after 2 a.m. local time on November 19 and peak around 4 a.m., according to NASA.

According to TimeAndDate, it will begin shortly after 7 a.m. local time on November 19 and peak shortly after 9 a.m.—which will not be seen.

People who live in other parts of the world should check their local time zones.

