What Is a Hunter’s Moon and When Is the Full Moon in October 2021?

According to NASA, the next full moon will appear this week and will be visible from Monday night to Thursday night.

According to Gordon Johnston, a skywatching writer for NASA, the full moon will officially occur at 10:57 a.m. EDT on October 20, although the moon will appear full for a day or so before and after that.

The Hunter’s Moon is the most common term for the moon in October, though it may also be named the Harvest Moon every few years depending on when the September equinox happens, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Because the Hunter’s Moon always comes after the Harvest Moon, it might happen in either October or November.

The Hunter’s Moon receives its name from the time of year when people would go out hunting for animals in preparation for the winter ahead, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which includes monthly moon names from early Native American, Colonial American, and European tradition.

Many of the traditional names for the full moon are based on natural patterns. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, one alternate name for the moon in October is the Falling Leaves Moon, which is supposed to be a term from the Anishinaabe peoples. It emphasizes the change from summer to fall.

According to Johnston, the full moon in October has historical significance in the Hindu calendar since it marks the conclusion of the month of Ashvin. It is the end of Vassa, a three-month fasting period for Buddhist monks.

Aside from moons, there are a few more celestial phenomena to look forward to in the coming weeks. The last day of Daylight Saving Time is Saturday, November 6, and sunrise will be at roughly 7:41 a.m. EDT—the later sunrise of the year.

The sun will rise at roughly 6:42 a.m. EST the next day, and will set shortly after 5 p.m.

Jupiter and Saturn are being observed.

Additionally, there should be some ideal evenings for watching Jupiter and Saturn, particularly for those with a backyard telescope, according to Johnston. In August, both planets were at their brightest for the year, although they should still be visible.

