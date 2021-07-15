What Is a ‘Freedom Phone,’ Anyway? Candace Owens is a supporter of the Apple and Google alternatives.

Erik Finman, the self-proclaimed “Bitcoin millionaire,” has released a new smartphone that promotes free speech and security in response to Big Tech businesses.

The Freedom Phone has its own app store, which will include programs that Apple and Google have forbidden or banned, however no details have been released. Candace Owens, a conservative broadcaster, has already endorsed it.

On Wednesday night, she tweeted, “I just did a live on Instagram guiding everyone through the new FREEDOM PHONE which is already trending.”

“I was so ecstatic that I teamed up with a SOLUTION to take on Apple and Google.”

It’s unclear whether the phone will provide Donald Trump with a new platform after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook, but Finman is optimistic about the concept.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is the Freedom Phone and How Does It Work?

According to the company’s website, the phone is a phone that prioritizes “free expression and privacy.” The Freedom Phone comes preinstalled with “some of the most popular banned and unbanned conservative sites and apps,” according to the website.

Customers will be able to “read what you like, see what you like, think what you like” because “nothing is censored,” according to the Freedom Phone website.

For the time being, however, there are little specifics about which apps will be available in the store.

The Freedom Phone runs on its own FreedomOS software and features a huge camera, plenty of storage, and a 6-inch screen. However, as with the app store, information on the functionality is still scant.

The Freedom Phone, according to Finman, “does everything your existing phone does, except censor you and spy on you.” The Freedom Phone, unlike Apple and Android devices, will have no app tracking, keyboard tracking, or location monitoring.

