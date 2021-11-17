What Is a Breakthrough Case in COVID? Derek Hough, a judge on Dancing With the Stars, has tested positive.

Derek Hough, a professional dancer in the United States and a judge on Dancing With the Stars, has revealed that he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“Even though I’ve been properly vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID,” the media personality wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Despite his situation, Hough stated he was “feeling strong,” but he also announced that some of his future Las Vegas dance performance event dates will be delayed.

A COVID breakthrough infection occurs when a person becomes ill with the virus despite being completely vaccinated.

Breakthrough cases should not be interpreted as a sign that immunizations are ineffective. Vaccines aid in the prevention of infection and are extremely successful in the prevention of severe COVID-related illness.

However, immunizations do not guarantee that people will not get COVID. COVID breakout cases are expected, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and those who have a breakthrough case may transfer COVID to others.

Fully vaccinated people with a COVID breakthrough case, on the other hand, are less likely than unvaccinated people to acquire serious illness.

People may note that COVID breakout instances are becoming more common as the pandemic progresses.

“As the number of vaccinated individuals grows, so will the incidence of breakthrough illnesses,” Paul Wilmes, a systems ecology professor at the University of Luxembourg, told The Washington Newsday. “This conundrum stems from the fact that current vaccines do not provide 100 percent protection against illness.” According to Andrew Brouwer, an assistant research scientist at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, “Breakthrough cases will occur when community transmission is strong. Breakthrough infections in vaccinated patients, on the other hand, are more likely to be moderate and result in hospitalization or death.” Breakthrough COVID cases have also been linked to theories that vaccine protection diminishes with time. The risk of a breakthrough infection appeared to be higher in persons who were vaccinated early than in those who were vaccinated later, according to a study published in the journal Nature on November 4.

However, the findings were preliminary, and the decrease in effectiveness was only seen with the Delta form of COVID, not with other types of COVID.

