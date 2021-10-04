What Has Been America’s Worst Oil Spill? A ‘Major’ Leak has hit Huntington Beach, California.

Fish have died, birds have been poisoned, and wetlands have been contaminated as a result of a massive oil leak in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr labeled the leak a “environmental catastrophe” and a “possible ecological calamity” in a press conference hours after it was first discovered on Saturday morning.

According to Reuters, the Huntington Beach area has taken the worst of the damage, with an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil covering a 13-square-mile stretch of the Pacific Ocean.

A break on the Elly oil rig, owned by Beta Offshore, triggered the spill, which spanned from the Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach.

Several agencies are working together to clean up the mess, led by the US Coast Guard, which is also probing how the breach happened.

Many Google users are wondering if this is the worst oil spill in US history, and if not, what is the worst?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, thousands of oil spills occur in US seas each year (NOAA). The majority of oil spills involve less than a barrel of oil.

According to the organization, since the Santa Barbara Oil Spill in 1969, which spilled 4.2 million gallons of crude oil into waterways around California, there have been at least 44 oil spills in U.S. waters, resulting in the release of 420,000 gallons of oil, or 10,000 barrels.

The Deepwater Horizon accident, which happened in April 2010 at the Macondo oil prospect in the Mississippi Canyon, off the coast of Louisiana, is arguably the most well-known oil spill in recent memory.

Deepwater Horizon, according to the NOAA, is the largest oil spill off the coast of the United States in terms of the amount of oil that has leaked into the environment.

A natural gas explosion at the BP-operated rig blasted off a concrete seal and ignited, killing 11 workers and wounding 17 more. The explosion dislodged drilling mud that had been intended to counteract the force of the oil, allowing it to flow freely into the Gulf of Mexico.

At the height of the disaster, US officials believed that Deepwater was leaking 60,000 barrels of oil per day. In comparison, the Huntington Beach oil leak has spilled 3,000 barrels into the Pacific thus far.

The Deepwater Horizon oil disaster was ultimately contained. This is a condensed version of the information.