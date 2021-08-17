What Does ‘Yik Yak’ Mean? From the ashes, a local, anonymous social media app rises.

Yik Yak, a social media app that was shut down four years ago, is now accessible to download again.

According to the app’s website, the new owners obtained the app’s rights in February 2021 with the goal of developing a “genuine” social media area free of the “labels” associated with other applications.

What Is Yik Yak and How Does It Work?

Yik Yak was founded in 2013, and it became a great hit on college campuses a year later, resulting in a $400 million valuation.

The app’s distinctive feature was that all entries were originally anonymous and could only be read by other users in the same area, therefore students frequently used it as a campus community bulletin board.

Much has remained the same in its most recent version.

Users of Yik Yak will be able to post and comment on short text postings that will only be visible to those within a five-mile radius. Postings can be upvoted and downvoted, similar to Reddit posts, and a “hot” feed lists the app’s trending posts.

Why Did Yik Yak Close Its Doors?

Yik Yak users’ anonymity led to allegations of cyberbullying and harassment, causing many high schools to prohibit the app’s use.

While all Yik Yak users had to be 18 or older, the firm prohibited its use near middle and high schools.

In 2015, a Yik Yak user was arrested for making anonymous threats using the app.

Christian Malik Pryor was 18 years old and a student at California State University, Fresno, when he uploaded a photo of the Henry Madden Library on Facebook, stating that he meant to “vent my anger” by shooting on campus.

Pryor pled no guilty to making a criminal threat, a felony crime.

Yik Yak asked users to add a username to their account in early 2016 in an attempt to reduce bullying from the network. This removed a layer of anonymity.

“We’re all about building and encouraging these tight-knit local communities,” Yik Yak co-founder Tyler Droll told The Verge at the time of the decision to introduce handles. We anticipate that this will strengthen the community’s bonds and bring it even closer together.”

Usernames became mandatory in August 2016, and by the end of the year, downloads had dropped by 76 percent compared to the previous year.

Yik Yak was shut down in 2017.