What Does the US-China Climate Agreement Mean for Beijing?

Following a barrage of insults during the UN’s COP26 summit in Glasgow, the US and China announced an unexpected agreement to collaborate on climate change, signaling a desire to separate the issue from other contentious issues.

What does this mean for China, which accounts for more than a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions?

China has promised to phase out coal use by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2060.

It further stated that it will reduce emissions intensity (emissions per unit of economic output) by over 65 percent.

However, Beijing has yet to detail how it plans to reach these objectives, and environmentalists have cautioned that without defining the magnitude of the peak or establishing an absolute cap, China will be able to continue raising emissions until 2030.

While President Xi Jinping has stated that China will no longer subsidize coal projects abroad, the country continues to build new coal power plants at home, which is the single largest source of carbon pollution.

The US has said that it intends to be carbon neutral by the year 2050.

Washington and Beijing have agreed to form a working group to fight climate change in the near future, and to meet on a regular basis to address the situation.

According to a statement explaining the broad-brush agreement, the world’s two greatest polluters said they “recognize the importance and urgency of the climate challenge,” especially during this “critical decade.”

The first gathering will take place in the first half of the next year.

“This once again demonstrates that China and the United States can work together on issues of global importance,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry.

Despite the lack of precise aims, the strategy was focused on political symbolism.

The statement plainly signaled “a political intention to move the topic of climate change a bit apart” from other causes of stress, according to Greenpeace China’s global policy advisor Li Shuo.

“It averts the worst-case scenario: a climate-action decoupling between the US and China.”

Around 100 countries joined an initiative this month to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by the end of the decade, but China was conspicuously absent.

Both parties are looking into increasing measurement and mitigation in the fossil fuel, waste, and agriculture sectors as part of the US-China agreement.

Environmentalists, on the other hand, have warned that Beijing is still underperforming in its understanding of the sources and amount of methane emissions, with most of its climate initiatives focused on carbon emissions.

Methane is the second most important greenhouse gas after carbon.