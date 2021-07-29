What Does It Mean That Today Is Earth Overshoot Day?

Earth Overshoot Day is Thursday, July 29, 2021, and it marks the moment when humanity is expected to have depleted all of the planet’s biological resources in a single year.

The Earth Overshoot Day website stated, “We perpetuate this shortfall by liquidating inventories of ecological resources and accumulating garbage, principally carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”

The date of Earth Overshoot Day is calculated annually by the Global Footprint Network (GFN), a research group that provides data and tools to assist humanity operate within Earth’s ecological constraints.

Determining the date on which this day falls is similar to how a bank keeps track of income and expenditures. Data from the United Nations on ecologically productive forests, grazing fields, farmland, fishing grounds, and urban areas is combined and compared to demand for these resources.

Plant-based foods, lumber, livestock, fish, and forests’ ability to absorb carbon dioxide emissions are among the demands.

“Today, humanity consumes roughly 74% more than global ecosystems can replenish. This means that we’d need the resources of nearly 1.7 Earths to keep living the way we do now, according to DW News, a German news agency, in an online report.

“With almost half a year left, we will have used up our quota of the Earth’s biological resources for 2021,” Susan Aitken, Glasgow City Council leader, told DW News. “If we need a reminder that we’re in the grip of a climate and ecological emergency, Earth Overshoot Day is it.”

Earth Overshoot Day was observed on August 22, 2020, because natural resource supply and demand were lower than usual owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The day fell on July 25, 2018, which was the earliest day on record, implying that this year’s Overshoot Day will be on the same date.

CO2 emissions connected to energy—mostly fossil fuels like coal—are expected to increase by 4.8 percent this year over 2020 levels, according to the International Energy Agency.

The UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow will bring together representatives from national governments in November for what has been dubbed the “last-chance summit for global climate action,” according to a news release from the GFN.

“The epidemic has shown that civilizations can move quickly in the face of adversity. This is a condensed version of the information.