What Does Austria’s COVID Vaccination Ban Really Mean?

Austria has established a COVID lockdown for unvaccinated people across the country, which will last at least 10 days.

It comes as the country is dealing with a record-breaking number of infections, with over 10,000 people infected per day over the weekend.

According to Austria’s COVID dashboard, this amounts to about 850 instances per 100,000 people over the last seven days, based on the country’s population. In comparison, the United Kingdom had 354 instances per 100,000 individuals in the previous seven days.

Austria’s severe COVID outbreak is accompanied by what the country’s chancellor, Alexander Van der Bellen, has described as a “serious” COVID outbreak.