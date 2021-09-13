What Causes Variants to Form? Mu Variant Found in All 50 States With Potential to Evade Vaccines

After a sample was reported in Nebraska, the Mu form of COVID was found in every state in the United States.

The variant, which was first discovered in January of this year, has been making headlines since the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled it a variant of interest (VOI) on August 30.

Scientists have discovered abnormalities in Mu’s genome that could make it resistant to immunizations, which is a source of concern. According to one preliminary lab investigation, it may be more vaccine-resistant than the other known variations.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mu has yet to take hold in the United States.

According to the data, the Delta variant accounted for nearly all COVID samples sequenced in the United States in the week ending September 4—roughly 99 percent of them. Mu, on the other hand, only represented for 0.1 percent of the total.

There have been 5,659 Mu variant sequences found worldwide, according to Outbreak.Info, which uses data from the GISAID virus reporting network. In the United States, 2,436 of them were discovered.

While hearing about new varieties may be concerning, it is common for viruses to adapt and evolve over time. The virus mutates from one flu season to the next, which is why a new flu vaccine is required every year.

However, not all virus mutations are the same, and not all of them are beneficial to the virus. They occur at random, and the majority of them are unimportant to us.

“Viruses evolve or change themselves at random, all the time,” Dr. Francesca Beaudoin, interim chair of epidemiology at Brown School of Public Health, told This website earlier this month.

It’s possible that the virus will become less infectious.

“Most alterations are insignificant or render the virus less contagious, which is why they fade away. Other modifications may confer advantages to the virus, making it more likely to spread and cause illness.”

Viruses having these advantages may be able to outcompete others by spreading quicker or being more difficult to destroy via vaccinations or natural immunity. The Delta variety, for example, has the benefit of being highly transmissible and has been linked to vaccination resistance.

