What Causes the Ocean’s Red Tide? Residents in Florida County are being warned about respiratory issues.

Officials in Florida have issued health advisories in response to reports of respiratory discomfort caused by a phenomenon known as a red tide.

A large quantity of dead fish was discovered along the coastline of St. Petersburg, Florida, which has been linked to the red tide.

On Friday, nine tons of dead marine life were reported to have been removed in a 24-hour period, which was more than the previous week’s total.

Due of the red tide, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a beach hazards statement for the coastal southern Pinellas County bay regions on Sunday from 7:50 p.m. EDT through Monday evening.

The tide was linked to symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and teary eyes, according to the NWS. People with asthma, emphysema, or any other chronic lung condition may be more vulnerable, according to the study.

“Red tide can cause serious sickness for persons with severe or chronic respiratory disorders, such as emphysema or asthma,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

According to health officials, the Florida Department of Health issued a similar message on June 11 for Pinellas County, warning of respiratory problems linked to the red tide and advising people to stay away from beaches or go into an air-conditioned facility if they feel these symptoms.

Pets should also be kept away from water, marine foam, and dead sea life, according to the statement. Algal blooms have the potential to harm existing fauna.

In a July 9 bulletin, the FWC stated that respiratory irritation had been reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

When there is an extremely high number of tiny alga—a plant-like organism—in the water, a red tide, also known as a toxic algal bloom, arises.

Karenia brevis, or K. brevis, is the species most commonly linked with red tides along Florida’s coast and in the Gulf of Mexico.

When these algal blooms reach high enough concentrations, red tides color the water red. Other algae species, such as green or purple, can also change the color of the water.

Even during a bloom, the water may appear normal at other times, according to the FWC.

The length of a red tide is dependent on a variety of elements, including sunlight, nutrients in the water, and water speed and direction.