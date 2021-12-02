What Causes Alzheimer’s Disease and How Can It Be Prevented? Scientists may have found the answer.

Researchers at the University of California-Riverside believe they have discovered the etiology of Alzheimer’s disease using donated human brain tissue.

According to the study, “reduced autophagic flow may be closely related with loss of function in AD brains,” but “these results do not clearly establish.”

Previously, views regarding what caused Alzheimer’s disease focused to plaques in the brain, but this study suggests that the slowdown of brain cells’ ability to clean themselves is to blame for the buildup. Proteins have a 48-hour shelf life in the human body. They become incompatible if they stay together for too long.

When nerve cells die and brain tissue is lost, Alzheimer’s disease develops, causing the brain to shrink dramatically.

Proteins that form plaques or tangles seldom build up in a healthy nerve cell, or neuron. In the published study, the tau protein was focused on because it is found in tangles.

This buildup is thought to cause the death of those neurons, as well as memory and cognitive decline.

Basically, if brain cells, specifically neuron cells, cannot clean themselves, proteins will pile up, and if the proteins stay too long, they will become incompatible, resulting in neuron death. As a result, brain function and size are reduced, and memory is lost.

However, further research is needed to determine why autophagy, or the cleanup of spent or faulty proteins from cells, decreases in persons over 65.

There are, however, measures to assist the brain clean itself, such as fasting and exercise, which may be able to help reverse the process.

However, a lack of cleaning is not the only factor; there must also be indicators of dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease is the most common kind of dementia.

“About 20% of people have plaques but no evidence of dementia,” said Ryan Julian, a chemistry professor at UCR. “This makes it appear as if the plaques aren’t the source of the problem.” More study is needed to be sure and fill in some gaps, but the focus on the tau protein has resulted in a little breakthrough in understanding why people get Alzheimer’s disease.