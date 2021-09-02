What Can Central Banks Do About Climate Change Risks?

The world’s major central banks were hailed as saviors of the global economy in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and when the coronavirus epidemic struck last year, but they remain divided on climate change.

The Bank of England’s (BOE) then-governor Mark Carney’s 2015 speech titled “Breaking the tragedy of the horizon – climate change and financial stability” is sometimes credited with kicking off central bank involvement in climate action.

While central banks are not directly involved in solving global warming, they must be aware of its influence on the economy and financial system.

In response to growing public concern, the institutions are incorporating climate issues into their policies and keeping an eye out for dangers to their fundamental mandate of price stability, as well as consequences for banking supervision and overall economic growth.

Bank stress tests are one tool at their disposal for determining how financial institutions will fare in the event of climate change.

While the European Central Bank (ECB) has only recently initiated a climate stress test effort, the Bank of France had already analyzed nine banking groups and 15 insurance businesses by May, finding that these institutions face a moderate risk.

The ECB might also consider climate risk when purchasing corporate bonds or accepting them as collateral, preferring assets from companies that do not engage in polluting activities.

Climate stress tests are also being considered by the People’s Bank of China, while the Bank of England began evaluating banks such as HSBC and Barclays in June. It should also unveil its greening asset buyback program before the end of the year.

Many central banks have joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), which now has 95 members, including Chinese, Indian, and Brazilian central banks.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ), another member, gave zero-interest financing to lending institutions that fund environmental projects in June. The BOJ will also purchase foreign-currency-denominated green bonds.

The Federal Reserve has been addressing the issue in the United States, but Chair Jerome Powell stated in June that “climate change is not something that we directly consider in determining monetary policy.”

According to him, the Fed is looking at the implications for bank supervision and regulation of the US financial system because “climate-related financial risk” is within its scope.

According to Mary Daly, president of the Fed's San Francisco branch, the central bank "does."