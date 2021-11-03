Whales helped to remove a lot of carbon from the atmosphere. Humans then slaughtered 3 million of them.

Giant baleen whales, such as blue, humpback, and fin whales, formerly eliminated as much carbon from the environment as forest ecosystems covering entire continents, according to scientists. The team claims that restoring their numbers to pre-slaughter levels could help battle climate change.

Stanford University marine scientist Matthew Savoca is the principal author of a study that examines how much food these massive mammals devour. Because previous estimates of their food intake were based on only a few observations, the researchers examined data from 321 tagged whales ranging in size from 30 to 100 feet that inhabited in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern Oceans.

The tags were able to follow the whales’ movements, allowing researchers to determine how frequently each animal ate. They also used drone photos to calculate the amount of water the whales were filtering with each mouthful based on their length. Researchers also went to feeding hotspots to figure out how much food, such as krill, would be consumed during each meal.

Their findings, which were published in Nature, were unexpected. Giant baleens were discovered to devour three times more than originally thought. During foraging season, an adult North Pacific blue whale is estimated to consume 16 metric tons of krill every day. A bowhead whale consumes approximately six tons of zooplankton every day.

“It’s an incredible amount of food,” Nicholas Pyenson, a study author from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, told The Washington Newsday. “It’s nearly twice the yearly world fisheries take, or twice the total amount of krill now alive in the Southern Ocean.” Our findings also reveal something that scientists had hypothesized but hadn’t completely measured about the largest whales: the magnitude of their involvement as ecosystem engineers.” Understanding how much whales eat is critical to determining how much their existence on the planet helps with carbon reduction and ocean health.

Up to three million whales were killed during industrial whaling excursions in the twentieth century. The disappearance of the ocean giants had a significant ecological impact. Ocean food webs benefited from whale feces as a source of nutrients.