Wetland destruction is putting’sensitive’ dragonflies on the verge of extinction.

Conservationists stated on Thursday that the degradation of wetlands is causing a fall in dragonflies around the world, with one-sixth of the brilliantly colorful insects facing extinction.

According to a research published by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, at least 16 percent of the world’s 6,016 dragonfly and damselfly species are in danger of extinction.

Their decrease was a symptom of widespread loss of the marshes, swamps, and free-flowing rivers where they breed, IUCN noted in an update to its “Red List” of vulnerable species, which was mostly caused by the development of unsustainable agriculture and urbanisation around the world.

“Today’s Red List update highlights the urgent need to safeguard the world’s wetlands and the rich tapestry of life they harbor by disclosing the global loss of dragonflies,” IUCN director general Bruno Oberle said in a statement.

“These ecosystems are vanishing three times quicker than forests throughout the world,” he said.

Between 1970 and 2015, 35 percent of the world’s wetlands — which include lakes, rivers, marshes, and peatlands, as well as coastal and marine habitats like lagoons, mangroves, and coral reefs — were destroyed, according to a report issued three years ago by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

Wetlands have a special value. They store carbon, guard against flooding, and provide habitat for one out of every ten known species on the planet.

And the health of dragonfly species is a particularly strong predictor of the health of the wetlands where they live.

“They’re quite sensitive to environmental changes. As a result, that’s an early warning indication of what’s going on with wetland systems all over the world “AFP spoke with Craig Hilton-Taylor, the head of the IUCN’s Red List unit.

He said that there was insufficient data to identify whether some of the dragonfly species studied were endangered, suggesting that the true number of species on the verge of extinction could be significantly greater than the 16 percent figure.

“It might be considerably higher,” he warned, implying that up to 40% of the population could be at risk.

According to the IUCN, the situation is particularly grave in South and Southeast Asia, where more than a quarter of all dragonfly species are endangered.

It noted that this is mostly due to the destruction of marsh and rainforest areas to make way for crops such as palm oil.

Pesticides, other pollutants, and climate change are all increasing dangers to dragonfly species around the world, with pesticides and other pollutants posing the greatest danger to the heavy-bodied insects in North America and Europe.

