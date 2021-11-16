‘We’re in a very dangerous political climate,’ Sting says.

Sting, the British singer, has returned at the age of 70 with an optimistic new album, though he confesses there is a lot in the world that worries him right now.

“I think we’re in a very dangerous political situation right now,” he told AFP during a recent trip to Paris, “where the working class has felt abandoned by what they call the elite.”

“It has exposed them to demagogues, right-wing drivel, imposters, and snake oil salespeople.”

The attacks on the supposedly mild-mannered rock artist, real name Gordon Sumner, have been piling up in recent years, especially in the United Kingdom.

“Brexit is a personal catastrophe for me.” I’m depressed about my tally.