Weird 3.5-foot-long Opah fish washed up on an Oregon beach in a "rare" find, according to photos.

On Wednesday, a strange-looking 3.5-foot-long fish washed up on an Oregon beach, and it was identified as a rare sighting of an opah.

The fish, which weighed 100 pounds, was sighted on Sunset Beach on Wednesday morning by a member of the public and reported to the Seaside Aquarium’s staff at 8:00 a.m., according to the Seaside Aquarium.

Aquarium employees went to the beach to recover the “strange” fish after viewing images of it. Opah, also known as moonfish, are distinguished by their flat, greyish silver spherical bodies, crimson lips and fins, and large gold-encrusted eyes. Red scales with white dots cover their bellies. The majority of the body of the animal discovered on Sunset Beach was covered in orange scales.

The aquarium posted with a photo of the shimmery fish on its Facebook page, “It generated quite the buzz at the Aquarium as guests were encouraged to come take a look at this lovely and unusual looking fish.”

A group of students would be asked to dissect the opah, according to the Seaside Aquarium, which is “always on the hunt for new teaching opportunities.” This event will be held in collaboration with the Columbia River Maritime Museum. The fish will be frozen until the school year begins.

“Finding an opah on a beach like that is an uncommon thing, for sure,” said Lynn Mattes of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Marine Resources Program.

When fishing for albacore tuna, recreational anglers occasionally capture opah. According to Mattes, when this happens, it’s “huge news” in the marine fishing world.

According to Mattes, the last time the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife took physical samples from an opah was in 2015, when three were sampled.

The aquarium claimed in a Facebook post that seeing an opah in Oregon was unusual but not unheard of, citing a 2009 report about a man who caught one 37 miles off the Columbia River’s mouth.

Dave Phillips was fishing for tuna when he hooked the 97-pound 4-ounce fish, according to OregonLive at the time. Phillips ate a portion of it.