Water Recycling Fights Scarcity From The Toilet To The Sink

Would you drink water from your faucet if it had come straight from the sewer?

According to the United Nations, treating wastewater and reusing it can help combat water shortages around the world, albeit the method must overcome the public’s “yuck” factor.

Normally, wastewater that has passed through a treatment plant is dumped into rivers.

However, there is a movement to use recycled water – often known as water “reuse” – to relieve strain on freshwater supplies, which are under threat from rising populations, pollution, and climate change.

“Water reuse will undoubtedly rise globally because there is no other option,” Richard Connor, editor-in-chief of the UNESCO-published United Nations World Water Development Report, told AFP.

Since the 1960s, Namibia’s capital, Windhoek, has been a pioneer in converting wastewater into drinking water, while Singapore has also created a well-known recycling system.

In western France, a project to provide potable water is being developed.

The technology’s main goal isn’t to turn recycled water, also known as reclaimed water, into something drinkable.

Reclaimed water is utilized for irrigation in agriculture in Mediterranean countries, as well as Texas and Mexico, which uses two-thirds of global freshwater abstractions.

In addition to industry, reclaimed water may be utilized to clean streets and cool power plants.

There are two methods for converting wastewater to drinkable water.

It can be treated and blended with freshwater in a surface reservoir or groundwater aquifer before going through further treatment and distribution.

The other, less common approach, in which wastewater is cleansed and then transferred directly to a drinking water distribution system, does not employ such environmental buffers.

“Water ‘reuse’ is unquestionably a component of the solution. It’s a means for us to expand our supply,” Connor explained.

“You don’t have to extract the water from the source if you can reuse it numerous times,” Connor explained.

Desalinating sea water, which is another solution to water constraint, is more expensive and takes more energy than recycling wastewater.

Connor said, “It’s better to get on the train now.”

“The longer you wait, the more expensive it will become and the more difficult it will become. It’s preferable to get started right away.”

Last month, the western French department of Vendee announced intentions to convert wastewater into potable water by 2024.

Before being dumped into a reservoir, the water will go through numerous phases of filtration and disinfection.

