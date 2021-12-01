Watch this hypnotic video of a ghostly Giant Phantom Jelly in Monterey Bay, California.

In Monterey Bay, off the coast of California, a “ghostly” enormous phantom jelly was filmed at a depth of 3,200 feet.

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) scientists used a remote-controlled vehicle to record the film (ROV). The MBARI has only seen a giant phantom jelly, Stygiomedusa gigantea, nine times in its history.

The fascinating 53-second movie depicts a brownish jelly floating around the bay, its arms trailing behind it as it glides away.

According to the MBAIR, “the bell of this deep-sea denizen is more than one meter [3.3 feet] broad and has four ribbon-like oral (or mouth) arms that can grow to be more than 10 meters long.”

“In 1899, the huge phantom jelly was discovered for the first time. Scientists have only come across this critter roughly 100 times since then. With the exception of the Arctic, it appears to have a global distribution and has been observed in all ocean basins. Accessing its deep-water home is difficult, which contributes to the species’ relative scarcity of sightings for such a huge and widely spread species.” Following a sighting off the coast of Mexico in 2010, the BBC reported that the enormous phantom jelly is likely to be one of the deep ocean’s largest invertebrate predators.

In 2015, further footage of a big phantom jelly was captured in the Gulf of Mexico.

Prior to the widespread usage of ROVs, scientists relied on trawl nets to locate and study deep-sea creatures. “These nets can be useful for researching robust creatures like fish, crustaceans, and squids,” the MBAIR added, “but jellies disintegrate into gelatinous goo in trawl nets.”

“MBARI researchers have been able to examine these species in their natural habitat because to the cameras on MBARI’s ROVs. The huge phantom jelly’s look and activities are shown in astonishing clarity in high-definition — and now 4K — footage that scientists would not have been able to see in a trawl-caught species.” Jellyfish are one of the few animals that can survive at extreme depths in the ocean. Researchers discovered a kind of illuminating jellyfish near the Mariana Trench in 2016, which is the deepest known spot in all of the world’s oceans. This is a condensed version of the information.